/Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair dies in a road accident, condolences pour in

Renowned Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair, who established his acting prominence after portraying a wide variety of roles in films ranging various genres, be it comedy or suspense, has passed away while undergoing treatment after a road accident.

Santhosh Nair dies following road accident; tributes pour in

As per the reports, Santhosh Nair was travelling in his car, which reportedly lost contol and hit a lorry near Enathu in Pathanamthitta district, early morning today. Reports suggests that while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, he breathed his last after suffering a heart attack. His wife has also sustained injuries in the accident and is under treatment.

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Netizens took to social media platforms to express their condolences. One user wrote, "Rest in peace, Santhosh Nayar. Passed away this morning in a car accident."

Another user wrote on Reddit, "Rest in peace glad he got a good role before his death in Mohiniyattam." "Rest in Peace", wrote the third user.

All about Santhosh Nair

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, he is the son of retired headmaster C. N. Kesavan Nair and P. Rajalakshmiamma, who is also a retired teacher. He grew up along with his two sisters in Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram. He made his debut through the Malayalam movie Ithu Njangalude Katha, directed by P. G. Viswambharan, in 1982.

He has been part of several notable films, including Vettam, Kochi Rajavu, Chandolsavam, Khaki, Bus Conductor, Madirasi, Sound Thoma, Nakhangal, Cousins, Proprietors: Kammath and Kammath and Bharatnatyam. 2: Mohiniyattam among others.