Miss England finalist scripts history, becomes first contestant in pageant without makeup

Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old girl from London, has just made history! Raouf has become the first ever contestant in Miss England pageant to walk the ramp without makeup.

Melisa became the first contestant ever in the 94-year history of the beauty competition to go makeup free for promoting natural beauty.

Melisa, a political student, said that she wants to encourage other women and young girls to show their natural beauty. With her brave step, Melisa impressed the judges in the semi-finals round on Monday, August 22, and is now competing in the finals. She will again ditch the cosmetics on the final day of the competition as she will fight for the glorious Miss England crown.



Melisa has also won the “Bare Face” round, which was added to the beauty pageant in 2019. Talking about the same, organizer Angie Beasley said, “It encourages women to show us who they really are without the need to hide behind makeup and filters on social media.”



“This is the first time I’ve seen a contestant completely makeup-free competing in a semi-final and she said she felt empowered against all the other contestants,” Beasley said further.



The young talent shared her experience of getting into the finals as “quite a daunting experience” as per Mirror. Before adding that it was “so amazing to win this way”.



“It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,” she said.

“If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that's what makes every individual unique. I think people should love and embrace their flaws and blemishes, as we know real beauty lies within simplicity.”

Melisa will compete with other 40 women for the Miss England crown on October 17.



Melisa has become the talk of the world with netizens praising her for the brave step to promote natural looks.