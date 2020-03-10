Mahesh Babu wishes fans on Holi, urges everyone to avoid crowded gatherings

Telugu superstar wished a joyful Holi to his fans on Tuesday but also added a word of caution for his fans amid coronavirus outbreak. The 44-year-old actor urged everyone to avoid crowd gatherings and play safe.

The festival of colours has been majorly affected due to the outbreak of the deadly virus (Covid-19) in the country with most people avoiding to celebrate in crowded places.

" Wishing you a Holi full of joy and happiness Please avoid crowd gatherings and play safe. #HappyHoli#Colortheworldwithlove"

The actor recently became the first south Indian star to have 9M followers on Twitter. He managed to beat the likes of Dhanush (8.9M), Samantha (7.8M), Shruti Haasan (7.5M), Mohanlal (5.9M) and Nagarjuna (5.9M).

The actor is married to Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar and the couple has two children.