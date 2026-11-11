/Maharani Season 5 trailer out! Huma Qureshi sports a bald look | Watch

As Sony LIV’s Maharani returns for its fifth season, Rani Bharti is set to enter a compelling new chapter in her political journey. ON Wednesday, Huma Qureshi unveiled a striking new look from the upcoming season. The actress will be seen in a bald avatar, signalling a dramatic new look for the much-loved character. With this bold transformation, the upcoming season promises to take Rani’s journey into an uncharted territory, leaving audiences eager to discover what lies ahead.

Talking about her transformation and the evolution of Rani Bharti, Huma Qureshi shares, “This season demanded something that I have never attempted before. Embracing a bald look pushed the boundaries for me as an actor. I was nervous but equally excited. In many ways it gave me deeper insight into who Rani Bharti really is. I have personally always been drawn to characters who are layered and not confined by conventional definitions of right or wrong. It is not often that you get offered a character like Rani Bharti, who constantly challenges the norm, and yet finds the strength to carve her own path ahead. She is one of those characters who has consistently challenged me as an artist, and that is precisely what keeps me excited about playing her with every new season. I am happy that I was able to go this extra mile and that the creators were able to trust me in this direction to bring the character to life.”