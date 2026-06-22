/Mahaprabhu Jagannath: Trailer of animated film unveiled before 10,000 devotees

The animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, based on Lord Jagannath, is creating buzz as the makers unveiled the trailer in the presence of a massive crowd of devotees in Odisha, marking the biggest physical launch for any animation film that India has ever witnessed. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas next month.

Trailer of Mahaprabhu Jagannath launched

The trailer of Mahaprabhu Jagannath beautifully showcases the film’s core message of devotion, unity,

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and faith, framing these timeless values through a vibrant visual language tailored for younger minds. It also captures the uniquely sweet, compassionate, and companionable relationship between Lord Jagannath and his devotees.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath was officially unveiled by the revered spiritual orator, Pujya Shri Indresh Upadhyay Maharaj Ji. The monumental launch took place on a grand scale during his ongoing Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Cuttack, Odisha, where the trailer was projected before a live audience of over 10,000 devotees. The crowd erupted with chants of "Jai Jagannath" as the visuals flashed across the screens, marking a historic moment where traditional spiritual storytelling seamlessly blended with modern theatrical scale.

Netizens flooded the comment section praising the visuals,, and one user wrote, "The visuals are stunning and the emotions are truly touching. Congratulations to the entire team for this wonderful initiative." Another user wrote, "We should experience this in theatres." “The trailer is absolutely breathtaking! A beautiful effort to bring the divine stories of Mahaprabhu Jagannath to audiences across generations,” wrote the third user.

All about Mahaprabhu Jagannath

Mahaprabhu Jagannath is helmed by director Shripad Warkhedkar, featuring a compelling and emotionally resonant narrative with a screenplay and dialogues authored by Pallavi Sharma. The music composer of the film is Aviral Kumar.

The animated film brings together a lineup of creative talent and production powerhouses, produced by Durga Prasad Dalai under the banner of Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd, building on the massive success of their hit Pogo channel TV series, Jay Jagannath.

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