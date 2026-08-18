/Mahaprabhu Jagannath to release on THIS date in August after Supreme Court clearance

Mahaprabhu Jagannath, an animated film, has long been stuck at the centre of a legal battle. Now, after getting clearance from the Supreme Court, the movie is finally set for release. Set for a pan-India release, the animated feature Mahaprabhu Jagannath is designed as a fictional story to instill devotion and cultural values in young minds. It marks a milestone as Odisha’s first animated feature film and a cinematic extension of the hit series Jay Jagannath, which achieved over 100 crore YouTube views.

Just before its scheduled July 17th premiere, the Orissa High Court issued an interim stay on the national release following a PIL seeking judicial review of the film’s content.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath to release on THIS date

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Challenging the stay, the production house appealed to the Supreme Court, citing its CBFC 'U' certification and the financial strain on over 300 booked theatres. The apex court subsequently cleared the nationwide release of the film. Looking at the National approach, the distributor giant Cinepolis has now decided to move ahead with a strategic release on 28th August in India.

Expressing gratitude over the court's decision, Durga Prasad Dalai, Founder of Ele Animations and Producer of the film states, "We created Mahaprabhu Jagannath with utmost devotion, love, and respect for our culture. We are immensely grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding artistic freedom while honoring faith. Our goal has always been to bring the grace and devotion of Lord Jagannath to children and families across the globe through the medium of cinema and Animation, we cannot wait for audiences to experience this labor of love made with pure intentions and decide for themselves "

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar, Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd. has been delivering high-quality visual content globally since 2008. Known for bringing regional heritage to modern storytelling platforms, the studio achieved massive popularity through its hit series Jay Jagannath, paving the path for this ambitious, large-scale feature film project.