Mafia Mamma movie release date, plot, story details, caste, and trailer; all you need to know

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke and written by Amanda Sthers, Mafia Mamma is an upcoming action-comedy film that promises to offer an exciting new take on the popular mafia movie genre. With a stellar cast and a director known for her incredible work in films like Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, and the first instalment of The Twilight Saga, fans are eagerly anticipating the movie's release. Here's everything you need to know about Mafia Mamma, from the release date to the plot and cast.

Mafia Mamma movie release date

Mafia Mamma is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2023. Unfortunately, there is no word yet on when the movie will be available on streaming platforms. As the release date draws closer, fans can expect to see more promotional material, interviews with the cast and crew, and previews of the movie's soundtrack.

Mafia Mamma Movie Plot

Mafia Mamma follows Kristin, a suburban single mother who is already dealing with several crises when the movie opens. Her son is leaving for college, her boss is discriminating against her, and she recently discovered her husband has been cheating on her. In the middle of all this, Kristin is contacted by Bianca and told that her estranged grandfather has passed away, and she has been requested to attend the funeral in Italy.

It’s when Kristin arrives in Calabria, Italy, that the plot really begins turning, and Mafia Mamma becomes more like the great mafia movies it’s parodying. Kristin discovers that not only was her grandfather the head of a powerful crime family, but he has also crowned Kristin as his heir. What comes after is a story about Kristin learning the ways and the lingo of the Italian Mafia and taking control of her own life at the same time as she gains confidence leading the crime family.

From the trailers, it appears that there are some elements of the mob that want Kristin out, but for the most part, Mafia Mamma will be about Kristin adjusting to a new life, where for once, she’s in the driver’s seat.

Mafia Mamma Movie Cast

Mafia Mamma stars Toni Collette as Kristin, the titular “mamma," who reluctantly becomes the new boss of a crime family. Collette is an accomplished actress known for her work in films like Hereditary, Knives Out, and Little Miss Sunshine, and fans are excited to see her take on this new role.

Spectre's Monica Bellucci is also in the cast in the pivotal role of Bianca, an advisor to Kristin’s family in Italy. Bellucci is a veteran actress who has appeared in numerous films, including The Passion of the Christ, The Matrix Reloaded, and Irréversible.

Rob Huebel, of the cast of Medical Police, plays Kristin’s husband. Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Sophia Nomvete, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish, and Tommy Rodger also appear in the film. With such a talented cast, Mafia Mamma is sure to be an exciting and memorable film.

Mafia Mamma movie trailer