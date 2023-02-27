Madonna's older brother, Anthony Ciccone, dead at 66

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died. The news was revealed by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone. Henry took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news about Anthony's death and described him as a "complex character." He was 66.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," Henry wrote in his caption. "I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can."

"But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on," he continued. "But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."