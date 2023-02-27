Madonna's older brother, Anthony Ciccone, dead at 66
Madonna and her family reportedly shared a complex relationship with Anthony Ciccone because of his struggles. The pop star is yet to comment on his death.
Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died. The news was revealed by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone. Henry took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news about Anthony's death and described him as a "complex character." He was 66.
"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," Henry wrote in his caption. "I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can."
"But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on," he continued. "But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."
The news of Anthony's demise has not been shared so far by Madonna's representative. The pop star too has not reacted to the news
PEOPLE cites sources and stated that the pop star and her family shared a complicated relationship with Anthony because of his struggles.
"They were all there for him and despite being estranged, Madonna supported him in every way she could when he was willing to take the support," says the source. "Family members including Madonna visited him while in his rehab facility as he declined these past few months."
Madonna grew up in Michigan, where her brother reportedly died. Earlier in 2011, Anthony had revealed in an interview that he was homeless on the street and living under a bridge in Michigan. Anthony was one of the seven siblings of Madonna. Soon after Anthony's interview became public, Madonna's brother Christopher stated that Anthony was "back home" and "Recovering" following some time in a treatment centre.