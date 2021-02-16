Madonna, 62, posts a loved-up photo with 26-year-old lover on Valentine's Day

Pop diva Madonna has found love again. The 62-year singer recently posted loved up photos with her new lover Ahlamalik Williams, 26, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.



Rumours of their romance have been doing the rounds for some time now. Reports state that the two have been dating for almost a year now. Williams is a backup dancer.

The singer posted two photographs- in one she can be seen cosying up to her boyfriend while in the other the couple can be seen sharing a passionate kiss.

"Been around the World with my Valentine this Year.........Oh what a Beautiful Trip. Happy Valentines Day Mr. Williams @ahla_malik", the singer wrote as she shared multiple photos with her boyfriend.

The singer also shared photos of herself in a busty corset, glancing sultrily at her reflection in a mirror.

Madonna first met Williams five years ago and he has been a dancer on two of her tours since then. He is reportedly very friendly with her six children including eldest daughter Lourdes who is just three years younger than him.



Both William's mum Laurie, 55, and dad Drue, 59, are younger than the music icon but are reportedly supportive of their son's relationship with the singer.