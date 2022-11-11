Madhur Bhandarkar directorial 'India Lockdown' set to have world premiere at IFFI 2022

The much-awaited film 'India Lockdown', which has been helmed by ace director Madhur Bhandarkar, is all set to have its world premiere at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa.

Inspired by true events, the ZEE5 original movie depicts four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of India. It is set for a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on December 2.

Speaking about the latest announcement, Bhandarkar said that he is excited about the world premiere of his movie at IFFI. And, that he is hopeful that the film will strike a chord with the audiences as it captures all the varied emotions experienced by Indians during the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world in March 2020.

“Every citizen across the world will relate to this film as COVID binded us together and made us stronger. We experienced similar emotions, frustrations and uncertainties unlike ever before and ‘India Lockdown’ will capture all that and more," the director shared in a statement.

“This film is my lockdown baby, and I am looking forward to showcasing it at IFFI where cinema lovers across the globe come together for their common passion of storytelling,” he added.

The movie stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles. It is produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s PJ Motions Pictures.

Other than 'India Lockdown', 'The Kashmir Files', 'RRR', 'Dharamveer', and 'Tonic' will be screened at the festival.