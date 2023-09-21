Made In Heaven bridges gaps: Fan comes out as queer after watching the show with parents 

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most promising actresses in the world of entertainment. Having impressed masses and critics alike with her performances in back-to-back releases this year, her fans were eagerly waiting for her arrival as Tara in the second season globally acclaimed show Made in Heaven Season 2. Since the show's release last month, Sobhita and the cast have been met with resounding applause on social media.

Both seasons of the shows have left a major impact on a large chunk of the fans and audiences. Sobhita recently shared an incident where she said that after the release of the first season, a fan approached her and told her that the show helped to bridge the gap between him and his parents.

In an interaction with Masala, Sobhita Dhulipala shared the best response she received following the release of Made in Heaven. During the interaction, Sobhita recalled having gone to a fashion week shortly after the release of Made in Heaven Season 1," where a young boy approached me and said, ‘I watched the show with my parents, and right after the show, I came out as queer.’ The show helped bridge the gap between ‘I don’t know how to tell them’ and ‘I have to tell them.’ It became a medium for that conversation, and it means a lot to me; it gave me goosebumps.”



She added, “Women who wrote emails about how much they relate to a character like this, I think those really meant a lot.”