Made In America Festival featuring Lizzo cancelled over 'severe circumstances'

The Made In America Festival has been cancelled for this year due to 'severe circumstances'. The festival was scheduled to be headlined by Lizzo and SZA. The organisers cited "Severe circumstances outside of production control,” as the reason for cancellation. The move comes days after Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment by her former background dancers.



“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place,” organisers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”



This year’s festival was reportedly scheduled for September 2 and 3. Created by Jay-Z, the festival takes place along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Weighing in on the current situation, Philadelphia’s Mayor Jim Kenney told CNN, “I’m disappointed to hear that the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes.”

Lizzo faces sexual harassment lawsuit



Three of Lizzo’s tour dancers have reportedly accused the singer of sexual harassment. They have also alleged that the singer created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial and religious harassment. As per a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, July 1, the incidents took place between 2021 and 2023.



The plaintiffs have been identified as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, while the defendants are Lizzo, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc and Lizzo’s dance captain Shirlene Quigley.



The dancers also claimed in the lawsuit that Lizzo made them eat bananas from sex workers’ vaginas.



The plaintiffs claim that Lizzo took them for a night out on the town during a concert trip to Amsterdam. They found themselves in the city’s red-light district. The performers have accusedLizzo of criticising a dancer’s recent weight gain, and later going on to berate and fire her. For years, Lizzo, a plus-size woman herself, has endorsed body positivity publicly.

Lizzo denies the allegations



Hours after the allegations against her became public, Lizzo categorically denied them and said she was 'hurt'. "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," Lizzo said in a statement.

"I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

