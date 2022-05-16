Machine Gun Kelly sparks marriage rumours as he calls Megan Fox his 'wife' at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and American actress Megan Fox made heads turn as they arrived at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 in stunning ensembles. Other than their outfits, several statements made by Machine Gun Kelly are making waves online. The first shocker came when the singer-rapper hinted that he's married to his ladylove Megan and also dedicated a song to his "unborn child" during his performance.

Sparking marriage rumours, MGK said, “I wrote this song for my wife" while introducing the song 'Twin Flame'. He then added, “This is for our unborn child,” while the sound of a heartbeat played. The heartbeat sound had previously left his fans wondering whether he and his ladylove are expecting. On an Instagram live, he was asked about the same but instead of answering, he "plead the Fifth".

“I was actually wondering if anyone would pick up on, so I’m going to plead the Fifth on that one and just let you guys have that to guess what it is,” MGK had said on Instagram Live.

As he stepped out of the premiere of his new movie, he kept very tight-lipped about his wedding plans. When asked if he and Megan would "pull a Travis and Kourtney" and elope, MGK said, "I want to kind of just let? let the world see that as it comes."

Speaking to James Cordon about his big day, he said, "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that`s matching my artistic (vision)."

When asked about his marriage plans, he replied, "When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic," before trailing off.

Kelly and Fox have been together since May 2020. The couple announced their engagement in January 2022. The 32-year-old rapper met his soulmate, Megan, on the set of 'Midnight In The Switchgrass'. In the film, Megan played the role of Rebecca Lombardo.

The couple recently also walked the red carpet of the rapper's upcoming film 'Good Mourning'.