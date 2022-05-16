'Bridgerton' season 3's plot revealed! Nicola Coughlan reveals series will not follow Benedict’s love story

Netflix’s popular web series 'Bridgerton' is going to deviate from the novel series and instead of focusing on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, it will spotlight the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Feathington in the third season of the series. Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of Penelope in the series, recently made a huge revelation about the period drama show based on Julia Quinn's collection of novels.

While the first two seasons followed the first two novels, season 3 will jump straight to the fourth book. Season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton’s (played by Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (played by Regé-Page Jean). And, season 2 focused on Anthony Bridgerton’s (played by Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley). The third novel from Julia Quinn's collection focuses on Benedict Bridgerton’s love life and the fourth book’s subject is Penelope and Colin's romance.

Another change that will take place in season 3 of the series is regarding the role of Francesca Bridgerton. Since Ruby Sokes, who played Francesca Bridgerton in the series, has bagged the lead role in Netflix’s 'Lockwood & Co.', she has been replaced by Hannah Dodd.

According to Netflix, Nicola Coughlan made this announcement at the 'Bridgerton For Your Consideration' panel in Hollywood. According to reports, she said that Season 3 is based on Quinn's fourth book, 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton', rather than the third.

'Bridgerton' season 2 arrived in March this year and had Anthony Bridgerton falling for Kate Sharma. In the season finale, Colin is seen telling a group of men that he would “never dream of courting” Penelope which leaves her heartbroken. So, it will be fun to see how things change for the two and how love blossoms between them.

Meanwhile, both Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey have confirmed they would return in Season 3 of the series to play Kate and Anthony. Rumours also suggest that show might also mark a return for actor Rege Page Jean who played Simon in the first season but was not seen in season 2.