Camila Cabello joins 'The Voice' season 22 as coach, replaces Kelly Clarkson

Camila Cabello has announced that she will be joining the panel of coaches on NBC's 'The Voice' for its upcoming 22nd season. As per Variety, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter made the news public on Sunday morning through a post on TikTok, in which she conducts and sings alongside footage of Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton, who have been serving as coaches on `The Voice` alongside host Carson Daly.

Captioning the post `See you this fall,` Cabello`s involvement was also confirmed by NBCUniversal. Having featured as a part-time advisor on the show`s 21st season, she is now joining as a full-time coach for the first time on the show.

Stefani has been a full-time coach for `The Voice` for five of the show`s 21 seasons, but with no consecutive seasons. Legend has maintained his full-time coaching term since attending the show in Season 16 of Spring 2019. Meanwhile, Shelton has been on the show since its premiere in 2011 and has been a full-time coach for all 21 seasons.

`The Voice` is produced by MGM Television and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. John de Mol, who created the series, serves as executive producer alongside Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson.