/Lucky Ali talks about death, reveals he travels with his Ihram, a burial cloth

Lucky Ali might be getting older, but it’s his music that continues to resonate with fans across generations. While the 67-year-old singer continues to perform for his fans, during one of his recent concerts, he left his audience emotional when he candidly spoke about death, revealing that he is very much prepared for that day.

Ali, who rose to success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, is known for his melodious and soothing songs like ‘’O Sanam,'' ‘’Sunoh'' and ‘’Gori Teri Aankhen Kahe,'' among others.

Lucky Ali shocks fans as he travels with a burial cloth with him

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Ali continues to perform concerts, but during one of his recent performances, the singer spoke about death and revealed that he’s very much prepared for it. Addressing the crowd, Ali said that he travels with an Ihram, a burial cloth.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Lucky spoke about how much love he has received, but added that eventually, one day will come when he will have to die.

In a video from the concert that has gone viral, he said, “I know, I love you all too. But one day, I have to go, na. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared, actually," he said.

“I know, I love you all too. One day we all have to go. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared actually. Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth; wherever I die, just let me go from there.”

His words made his fans emotional. One of them said,''Much love Lucky Ji, thank you for the music we grew up listening to. Love and Respect for.''

Another user wrote,''@officialluckyali My husband was a great admirer of yours. He passed away during COVID, and your songs stayed with him until he was put on the ventilator. Your music was with him until his very last moments.‘’



Third user wrote,''U are my childhood love, not ready to let u go..''

Born to Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali and Mahalakshmi, Lucky was one of the most recognizable voices of India’s Indi-pop movement in the 1990s. Since then, he has given several hits including O Sanam, Gori Teri Aankhein Kahen, Teri Yaad Jab Aati Hai and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.