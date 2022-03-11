Loved Samantha Ruth Prabhu's green dress? Here's how much it costs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a beauty!



The actress, who is known for her sartorial choices, marked her attendance at the Critics Choice awards and yet again made head turns with her absolutely stunning look.

BTS performs to live audience, a first in Seoul in two years since pandemic

On Thursday, Samantha showed off her perfect physic in a very stylishly embroidered dark green gown. Her look from the evening was quick to grab everyone's attention, and netizens can't stop drooling over her look.

Her dress was by designers Gauri and Nainika and featured a Spaghetti strap bikini cut, high waisted fit dress with the trail. Enhancing her look, Samantha pulled her hair back in a braid with light makeup and strappy black heels.

BTS performs to live audience, a first in Seoul in two years since pandemic

However, let us tell you the dress that got everybody talking is not an easy thing to get and the price will definitely shock you!

After doing a bit of search, the same dress is available on the website of Gauri and Nainika at the price of Rs 180,000.



Take a look:

As soon as the actress stepped out for the event, her look went viral and fans couldn’t keep calm. One fan called her, ''Hottest woman in the Universe'', the second one called her ''stunner''. Take a look: