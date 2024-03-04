Lovebirds alert! Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy's romance blooms in Paris

Liam Payne, the 30-year-old singer known for hits like "Strip That Down," and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy are proving that their love is still going strong. The couple, who have been together for over a year, were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Paris.

For their outing in the romantic city, Payne opted for a stylish look, wearing a cropped, double-breasted jacket and oversized green trousers, paired with matching platform dress shoes. Cassidy, on the other hand, looked stunning in a sheer, striped Alaïa dress, which she later gushed about on Instagram, writing, “Pardon my French but I f***ing love this dress.”

Cassidy shared more of their France trip on Instagram, including a sweet mirror selfie where Payne wrapped his arm around her waist. "I am happy to be in Paris,” she captioned the post.

The couple was first linked in October 2022 when they attended a Halloween party in coordinated costumes. In May last year, breakup rumours swirled when the couple was not photographed together for several months. However, they quickly dispelled the rumours after being spotted holding hands on a London date night.

Payne was previously in relationships with Maya Henry and Cheryl Cole. He has a 6-year-old son Bear with Cheryl.

Who is Kate Cassidy?