Lorde no longer to perform at MTV VMAs 2021

Singer Lorde confirms that she will no longer be performing at the upcoming VMAs.

MTV made the announcement and posted a tweet that read: “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

It is however unclear as to why this decision was taken.

Lorde is expected to attend the MTV VMAs as she is nominated for her new album, Solar Power, for Best Cinematography.

Meanwhile, other artists that will be seen performing at the VMAs are Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Video Music Awards will be hosted by ‘Woman’ singer Doja Cat on September 12.