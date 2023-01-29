Lollapalooza India: AP Dhillon delivers smacking performance despite bad throat

'Brown Munde' and 'Tere Te' hitmaker AP Dhillon gave one of the best performances of his career this Saturday at the multi-genre Lollapalooza India music festival. Despite suffering from a bad throat due to constant travelling, he ensured that his Lollapalooza performance was a memorable one for all the attendees.

The Punjabi synth-pop sensation, who is the voice behind several hit Punjabi tracks like 'Excuses', 'Insane' and several others, took to the stage and set it on fire with his livewire performance. He was accompanied by his buddy Shinda Kahlon.

Sometime during his performance, Dhillon took a pause and said, "The constant travel has f*****d our health and throat but be rest assured Mumbai this will be a night to remember."

The two Punjabi artists started their performance with their hit numbers 'Tere Te' and 'Faraar' but their most loved songs like 'Summer High', 'Excuses' and the legendary 'Brown Munde' came during the last leg of their performance. He saved the best for the last!

Dhillon might have been on the backfoot because of his health but his crowd work clouded that. The singer danced, swung, and entered the fan arena, he did everything that would make his audience feel special. That's how you put up a performance that's worth every dime.

(With inputs from agencies)

