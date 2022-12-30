’Loki’ star Sophia Di Martino lauds Alia Bhatt’s performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The nation knows how Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given numerous cinematic wonders to the world of cinema. In 2022, with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the filmmaker created a film that went on to win the hearts of the audience like no other film has ever done while creating records at the box office. Having won immense love and praise, the film is still spreading noise across boundaries as the English actress who is known for portraying Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series 'Loki', Sophia Di Martino, added her praising words to hail the lead actress Alia Bhatt for her performance.

While Sophia Di Martino praised the brilliant performance delivered by Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', she seems truly impressed so that so she couldn't resist expressing the same on her social media and shared the poster of the film while writing - "Woahhh. What a turn 🤍@aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half.

#GangubaiKathiawadi."







While it came as a huge compliment for Alia Bhatt as well to receive such praising words from Sophia Di Martino, she also wrote her reply on the same while Reshareing the post and wrote -

"This means so much from someone who is about to take over a whole multiverse."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a filmmaker who is known for getting the best out of his actors when it comes to his films. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' stood as a live example where the filmmaker brought out the best in Alia Bhatt that no one has ever imagined. Having seen her sheer potential to pull off such a strong character, Bhansali truly introduced the actress in a new light that has redefined her mettle as an actor.