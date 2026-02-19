/Lokah Chapter 2: Kalyani Priyadarshan to return as Chandra, reveals filming details

The Malayalam-language superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, which released in cinemas in 2025, broke records and was praised by netizens and critics for the plotline and performance by the cast. The film, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, is now set to be back with the second installment. In the latest development, the actress has now revealed the update of the sequel.

When will filming of Lokah Chapter 2 begin?

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who has the female lead in the film, shared important details about the sequel of Lokah. She reportedly confirmed that she will be reprising the role of Chandra and the shooting will begin in September this year. “The script work is going on at the moment. Hopefully, shooting will begin in September 2026. Yes, I'm part of the film, so wait for it,” Kalyani reportedly stated, as per 123Telugu.

For the unversed, last year, the makers had unveiled a promo in which it featured Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salman. The announcement video on YouTube brought back Tovino Thomas as Michael, who is seen conversing with Charlie, played by Dulquer Salmaan. The clip titled When Legends Chill: Michael and Charlie also teases the arrival of a new threat.

All about Lokah

The first part is based on a fantasy fictional superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner, Wayfarer Films.

It tells the story of a youthful woman who uncovers mystical skills while facing personal hurdles. Meanwhile, as evil surfaces, she must embrace her powers and fate in a shifting world. Apart from Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film also features Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Raghunath Paleri, among others.