/The Gates trailer: James Van Der Beek's final appearance as evil pastor in Lionsgate's thriller

Just a week after the death of actor James Van Der Beek at the age of 48, the makers of The Gates have unveiled the trailer. The clip showcases the final performance of the late actor in which he will be portraying a dark character that is a bit different from his other characters he has played so far. Helmed by John Burr, The Gates is backed by Lionsgate.

The Gates: James Van Der Beek's role, release date of film and more

The trailer showcases three friends who witness a murder while driving through a gated community. However, the trio find themselves in trouble after residents get suspicious, and soon a battle of survival begins when the church leader (played by James Van Der Beek) targets them.

Apart from James Van Der Beek, the film will also stars Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers, among others. The horror thriller has been produced by Gary Glushon, Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi. The Gates is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 13, 2026.

Soon after the trailer was dropped, netizens took to social media and felt emotional seeing him. One user wrote, "This movie will be a hit because of James and the support he's been getting due to his passing." Another user wrote, "Need this movie to get to #1 so James Van Der Beek can get any profit earnings for his family." "It's sad seeing James Van Der Beek so soon. “But the trailer looks good,” wrote the third user.

James Van Der Beek's death, cancer diagnosis and more

The Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his role in Dawson's Creek, died at the age of 48 after his long battle with colorectal cancer. Reportedly, he had revealed his cancer diagnosis in a conversation with PEOPLE in 2024. "I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.

There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," James said.

He has been part of several TV projects, including Clarissa Explains It All, As the World Turns, Aliens in the Family, Criminal Minds, Ugly Betty, Eye of the Beast, How I Met Your Mother, One Tree Hill and Medium, among others.

