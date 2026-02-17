As Hollywood industry is still in shock over the death of actor James Van Der Beek at the age of 48 after battling cancer for quite some time. However, post his death, a report has surfaced in which it stated that the Dawson's Creek star was facing a massive tax debt. Let's delve in to know about his financial strain before his passing away.

James Van Der Beek was facing a tax debt?

According to a report of TMZ, James and Kimberly were facing a six-figure bill after they had issued a

federal tax lien in November 2021 for unpaid taxes for the years 2018 and 2019. They had purchased a $4 million home in Texas just weeks before James had passed away. The family had been renting the place before they bought it. James' representative said the actor was able to purchase the home with help from his friends for the down payment.

As per the report of the Daily Mail, the IRS stated that they owed $95,438.31 for 2017 and $173,890.31 for 2019, for a grand total of $269,328.62. Reportedly, following his death, GoFundMe was launched to help Kimberly and her kids with expenses. So far it has gathered more than $2 million.

About James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023 and went public with his diagnosis in 2024. The actor’s family confirmed the news of his death and released a statement that read, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

His breakout role was playing Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, and the success helped establish his network and its cast. The series ran for six seasons. In 1999, he starred in the teen football drama Varsity Blues, which earned him an MTV Movie Award.

