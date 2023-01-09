Lizzo slams body shamers over bikini photo on Instagram

Lizzo doesn’t take trolls seriously. She gave it back recently to trollers who thought they could body shame her on social media. Taking to her Instagram, Lizzo said, "If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type," she wrote as many people became nasty in the comments section over her beach vacation pictures.

Enjoying her time on the beach, Lizzo posted photos in a multi-colored two-piece swimsuit. That photo got her trolls. She then posted again in the same swimsuits and slammed critics of her physique.

She said, "The discourse around bodies is officially tired. I have seen comments go from: 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?' to 'Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before' to 'Oh my gosh, you're so big'..”

“Are we okay? Do you see the delusion? Do we realise that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art, and this body is art,” she added.