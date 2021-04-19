Lizzo shoots her shots at Chris Evans after getting drunk

Lizzo has a message for all her fans - 'don't drink and DM' and it comes from a personal space (literally). The artist slipped into the direct mails of Chris Evan after getting drunk recently and the sober her is not that appreciative of the move.



On Saturday, Lizzo posted a TikTok video that included a screenshot of the DM, which consisted solely of a string of emojis: the dash emoji, the woman-playing-handball emoji, and the basketball emoji. She sent it at 5:22 p.m.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids,” Lizzo wrote in the TikTok caption. “For legal porpoises this is a joke.”

“The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core,” Lizzo mouths in the video, lip-synching to audio by TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell. “Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris—”

The Avengers: Endgame star, 39, has not responded.

Lizzo has made it known in the past which Hollywood Chris is her favourite, proposing to Evans on Twitter in June 2019. Evans returned the love last January when he and some famous friends performed her 2017 sleeper hit "Truth Hurts" as spoken word for W.

Lizzo set the record straight on her relationship status last month after she was photographed with a "mystery man."

"SINGLE," she wrote in a caption on Instagram, posting a video of herself.

"But even if I were in a relationship, I'm a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there's a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don't need it," she said in an interview later.