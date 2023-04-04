Listen to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 music here

We have some great news for Marvel fans as the brains behind the music of the new and upcoming MCU films has been revealed. The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies were scored to Peter Quill’s musical tastes for late ‘70s and ‘80s rock but what we hear in the next chapter of MCU will be defined by Zune, Microsoft’s defunct MP3 player.

For the unversed, Zune if you recall, was given to Chris Pratt’s character, Quill at the end of Volume 2. This means that the Guardians have been listening to it for years.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is more modern and different from what we have heard in the previous films. Here’s the full tracklist of the Awesome Mix Vol. 3, which you can also currently listen to:

Radiohead, “Creep (Acoustic)“

Heart, “Crazy on You”

Rainbow, “Since You Been Gone”

Spacehog, “In the Meantime”

Earth, Wind, and Fire, “Reasons”

The Flaming Lips, “Do You Realize??”

Faith No More, “We Care a Lot”

EHAMIC, “Koinu no Carnival (from ‘Minute Waltz’)”

Alice Cooper, “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows”

The Mowgli’s, “San Francisco”

X, “Poor Girl”

The The, “This Is the Day”

Beastie Boys, “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”

Florence + the Machine, “Dog Days Are Over”

Bruce Springsteen, “Badlands”

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere on May 5.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.