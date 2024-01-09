Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa file for divorce nearly two years after announcing separation

After nearly two decades of being a beloved Hollywood power couple, Lisa Bonet, known legally as Lilakoi Moon, has officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa. According to the Associated Press, the legal documents were submitted to the Los Angeles County court on Monday, marking the end of an 18-year relationship that captured public attention.

Citing irreconcilable differences, the 56-year-old Bonet and the 44-year-old Momoa, recognised for his roles in Aquaman and Game of Thrones, made the decision to conclude their union, nearly two years after publicly announcing their separation.

The divorce petition outlines an amicable agreement between the pair, with neither party seeking financial support. The documents detail a mutual understanding of the division of assets, indicating a mature approach to the dissolution of their marriage. Furthermore, they've agreed upon joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

Their love story began in 2005 when Bonet and Momoa first met and began dating. They tied the knot in 2017. However, the divorce filing specifies the separation date as October 2020, more than a year prior to their public announcement. According to legal procedures, it will take a minimum of six months before their divorce is officially declared by a judge.

Bonet, renowned for her roles in The Cosby Show, its spinoff A Different World, and acclaimed films such as High Fidelity and Enemy of the State, was previously married to musician Lenny Kravitz. From her previous marriage, she shares a daughter, the actor Zoë Kravitz.