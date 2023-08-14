Lionel Richie slammed for cancelling concert one hour after its scheduled time

Lionel Richie has been slammed by fans online for canceling his joint concert with Earth, Wind & Fire an hour after the show was scheduled to begin. The concert was supposed to take place in New York.



Richie took to Twitter to announce that he would not be able to perform and blamed bad weather for the cancellation. "Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I'm unable to make it to the show tonight. I'm so bummed," Richie shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Richie had performed Friday night in Boston.



Fans were skeptical of his explanation, questioning how bad the weather really was on the East Coast.



"Come on, the weather has been fine all day in NJ & NY. At least dignify us with the real reason you decided not to show," one person wrote in part.



"Unbelievable! Ever think of driving from Boston to New York??" another person suggested. Many were irritated by the timing of Richie's announcement, suggesting it was too close to start time.



"You had us sit in the Garden for an hour when you knew in advance you wouldn’t make it. Refund the tickets… forget the double parking, car service and travel costs to attend on Monday and we will call it even," one user said.



"Thank you so much for announcing this an hour after the show was supposed to start," another wrote.