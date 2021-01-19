Lin-Manuel Miranda joins celebrity line-up for Joe Biden's inaugural special

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the lineup to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and José Andrés. The actor/composer, basketball player, and celebrity chef will be among the stars to appear during a primetime TV special, hosted by Tom Hanks.

Miranda, 41, is set to recite a "classic work" during the program, according to a release from the Biden-Harris transition.

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington are set to introduce various segments throughout the program, which will include celebrity guests such as Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, and Justin Timberlake.

Both Biden, 78, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, 56, will also give speeches during the event.

The celebrity-driven television special will air on January 20 evening after Biden and Harris participate in a military ceremony and swearing-in, and Biden attends a wreath-laying with other former presidents. According to People, the organizers say the special "will showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and a unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild."

The unprecedented inaugural ceremony which is taking place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will see each performance filmed in a different location across the country and will be streamed online and on television.

However, the swearing-ceremony is still expected to be an in-person event be held on the Capitol steps with added security measures, put in place after the attempted coup on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of violent Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

'Celebrating America' will air on ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and NBC in the US, as well as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and other streaming platforms.

