Lil Tjay arrested for gun possession in NYC months after he was shot during robbery

NYPD arrested popular rapper Lil Tjay in the Bronx, on Monday. He was caught with loaded firearms inside his Cadillac Escalade.

The 21-year-old is currently in police custody for an alleged weapons violation, police have confirmed. His car was pulled over by officers for unknown reasons while he was driving with four friends. He was reportedly en route to film with fellow NYC rapper Ice Spice when he was stopped for checking.

According to NYPD, four guns were confiscated during the traffic stop at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue around 4 pm. The rapper, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was immediately taken into custody along with his four friends.

No charges connected to the arrest have been announced as of now, New York Post reported.

The arrest comes months after the 'Calling My Phone' star was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery at a shopping plaza in New Jersey. The rapper had to undergo emergency surgery following the incident.

As soon as the news surfaced online, his fans started pointing out that anyone who has been shot so many times in the past would carry a gun for protection. A user wrote, "Can you blame him? TF. I would have an artillery in the trunk!!" Another tweeted, "Bro got hit 7 times and they worried about him keeping a gun for protection." And, one said, "Can't blame him for gun possession he was shot 7 times recently."

