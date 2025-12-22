Christmas celebrations are incomplete without Plum cakes, aren’t they? The rich moist cakes, filled with dried fruits, with a hint of rum, which leave a bitter-sweet aftertaste with every bite, are an integral part of Christmas celebrations. While rich fruit-laden, rum-laced cakes are now part of the Christmas traditions worldwide, their origins are rooted in England in the early 1700s, where the cake was part of a celebration after weeks of abstinence. Here is the history of Plum cakes.

Origins of Plum Cake



Plum cakes have a rich history, reflecting survival, trade, and global connections. Traditionally, Plum cakes would consist of raisins and currants. The term came from the 1700s when ‘plum’ referred to dried fruits, which were thus expensive. Bakers coined the term Plum Cake to highlight the ingredients in it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Plum cakes were being baked in English kitchens from the 1660s, but became common in later years as trade with The Levant and Mediterranean brought in more exotic fruits that were fried and put in the cake batter.



The cakes became a Christmas special as an important item the break the Advent fast. The rich mix of dried fruits, spices and alcohol symbolised indulgence after weeks of abstinence, making them perfect for the festive season.

Complex flavours, universal taste



What makes Plum cakes different from other cakes? Perhaps its preservation technique and the complex flavour of sweet, tangy flavours of tried fruits, with a hint of bitter alcohol infused with chocolate and dough, makes the taste very distinct.

Unlike regular cakes, plum cakes are known for their ability to be stored for weeks or even months, thanks to their high content of alcohol-soaked dried fruits. With time, the taste of the cake becomes more intense and fuller of flavours, complete with rich notes of spices, rum, and caramelised fruits. Each cake carries a piece of tradition, rooted in the way food was preserved in the past, and adds something special to festive celebrations across cultures.



European bakers created unique versions, incorporating local harvests and spice blends brought by travellers from various regions. During the festive season, plum cakes were often served alongside cookies and mini cakes, adding to vibrant holiday spreads.

Christmas traditions in Kerala, India



Plum cakes have travelled the world since their inception in the 1700s in England, and in each country, they have been adapted with a twist of local flavours. In Kerala, the southern state of India, Plum cakes are an integral part of Christmas celebration, where a sizeable population is Christian.



The Kerala plum cake was born during the British colonial period. It is unique in that it combines European baking methods with local Indian ingredients. Spice traders from Kerala played a key role in the world's spice trade, and the cake's rich flavours indicate the history of the state.



Rum-preserved fruits became part of the recipe through European traders, who then made their own by local bakers, resulting in something unique to the state.



Most families in Kerala guard their special recipes closely, passing them down through generations. During Christmas, making this cake becomes more than baking. It's a community event where families and friends come together, sharing ingredients and age-old techniques.