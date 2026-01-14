/Scott Adams passes away at 68, US President Donald Trump pays tribute

Scott Adams, the American author and cartoonist, passed away at age 68 on Tuesday, January 13, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was best known for creating the iconic comic strip Dilbert. His death marks the end of an era for comedy and the entertainment industry. Dilbert is one of the most renowned humorous comic strips that has remained relevant to millions of office workers across the globe for over three decades.

Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, created a legacy

Adams introduced Dilbert in 1989. It is known for its satirical office humour featuring a white-collar, micromanaged office with engineer Dilbert as the main character. The artist drew inspiration from his previous corporate environment and used it as the basis for his comic strip. It quickly gained popularity for its sharp humour, funny storylines, and relatable depiction of office politics, difficult bosses, and daily work chaos.

US President Donald Trump pays tribute

With its simple art style and clever jokes, Dilbert became one of the most-read comic strips of the 1990s and early 2000s. Additionally, Adams expanded his creation into bestselling books, calendars, merchandise, and even an animated television series. His work made him a household name and a respected figure in the world of comics and satire.

Following his demise, US President Donald Trump paid tribute to the cartoonist, describing him as a great influencer and a fantastic guy, writing on X, "Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away... He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!"

A ‘final message’ from Scott Adams

Taking to X, Scott Adams' team dropped the cartoonist's final message over social media, which his fans found emotional. The post read as, “If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this, January 1st, 2026. If you wonder about any of my choices for my estate, or anything else, please know I am free of any coercion or inappropriate influence of any sort. I promise.”

The message goes on with, “Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I'm not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks attractive. So, here I go: I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior, and I look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won't need any more convincing than that. And I hope I am still qualified for entry. With your permission, I'd like to explain something about my life.”

Scott mentioned his life, while writing, "For the first part of my life, I was focused on making myself a worthy husband and parent, as a way to find meaning. That worked. But marriages don't always last forever, and mine eventually ended, in a highly amicable way. I'm grateful for those years and for the people I came to call my family.Once the marriage unwound, I needed a new focus. A new meaning. And so I donated myself to "the world," literally speaking the words out loud in my otherwise silent home. From that point on, I looked for ways I could add the most to people's lives, one way or another."

In the last, he jotted, “I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If you got any benefits from my work, I'm asking you to pay it forward as best you can. That is the legacy I want.Be useful. And please know I loved you all to the end. Scott Adams.”

About Dilbert

Dilbert is a satirical American comic strip created by Scott Adams, known for its humorous critique of the modern American office environment, corporate culture, and workplace life.