/Comedian Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for sixth and final time

Trevor Noah will be returning to the Grammy Awards as a host for the one last time. The Recording Academy and CBS have announced that Emmy Award-winning comedian will return as host for the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 1.
Travor Noah is returning to host Grammy Awards, and this would be the last time.
Trevor Noah will be returning to the Grammy Awards as a host for the one last time. The Recording Academy and CBS have announced that Emmy Award-winning comedian will return as host for the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 1.