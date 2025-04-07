Music heals; music is for the soul. At some point, we all use music as therapy, and it does have some magic, which transcends in a way words can’t express. One such experience was ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

Advertisment

In a sold-out show in New Delhi on Sunday (Apr 6), Indira Gandhi Arena was packed with 14,000 people in attendance. An overwhelmed Sharma mentioned during the show that from 40 people attending his show in a yoga centre in New York to 14,000 in his home turf, it has been quite a journey for him.

As a child, I saw many attend classical music events, most of whom were people who understood the nuances of Indian classical instruments. I almost believed one needed a degree to enjoy good classical music. But Sharma’s show was my attempt at trying to understand and enjoy what adults did when I was a child. To my surprise, I did not need a degree in music because he made it simple for me and many like me.

Also read: Sitar for Mental Health: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performs a sold-out show in Delhi

Advertisment

The beauty of the show was that everybody enjoyed it – from seasoned artists to enthusiasts to those still figuring it out. He began plucking the surbahar, an instrument that has a deep bass and lower pitch; he educated us first and then moved on. It was crisp and just about enough, and I am sure that in the age of online searches, those who wanted to know more would have gone home and looked it up.

By now, the musical notes engulfed the arena, and thereon, it was just soulful. I would usually associate music with peace or a happy place. But when I saw the ads online which read ‘for mental health’, in all honesty, I thought it was a larger cause the artist wanted his music to be associated with. As the show began, Sharma engaged us in breathing exercises, and the surbahar was used as a metronome. The voice in my head said, he is taking it seriously; it was not a marketing gimmick!

Keeping the surbahar designed by his father, Sanjay Sharma, aside, he picked the graceful sitar. It was mesmerising and continued to be that way till the last bit of the evening. When he sang ‘Shiv Kailash’, there was an uproar in the audience, and they kept him company in the chorus.

Advertisment

What I found particularly different was that very few phones were out; most were engrossed in being in the moment. And in my opinion, that is the biggest form of respect for any artist whose mission was to heal you through music.

Unwinding with strangers

There were ‘no washroom breaks’, not to be misconstrued; Sharma, in the 10-minute break, asked the audience to greet those sitting around them and ask them these three questions:

What do you regret?

What are you grateful for?

What are you looking forward to?

This was an exercise to socialise and engage in some real, meaningful conversation. It was a good icebreaker and refreshing at the same time. Sometimes, it’s in a conversation with a stranger that you find new meanings to something you thought was all figured out. I attended the show with friends, and while I was scratching my head to figure out what I regret or what I regret the most. My friend shared what she regrets with a stranger seated in front of us. The slightly acquainted stranger's response was so pure; she said, “When you have thought through it so well and are willing to act upon it. I will call it awareness, not regret.” Profound, right?

An evening of understanding sitar

It was an evening of soulful music, which was as promised. It made you calm and made you leave your scrolling patterns behind. People were present in the moment, enjoying every bit of it. Also, smiled at strangers and struck conversations. It was a wholesome show. So, you don’t need a degree in classical music; Sharma got you covered.