Internationally acclaimed sitarist and a vocal mental health advocate, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma kickstarted his India tour with a spectacular sold-out show in the Indian capital city, New Delhi on April 6. The Sunday event was packed with thousands of attendees who came to get enthralled his stage presence and music.

He performed at the he Indira Gandhi International Sports Stadium, reaffirming his position as one of the most compelling torchbearers of Indian classical music. With grace, passion, and precision, Rishab brought the sitar back into the spotlight—infusing centuries-old tradition with a refreshing contemporary energy that deeply moved the audience.

Sitar for Mental Health

This was the first show of his India tour. Titled 'Sitar For Mental Health', the 10-city tour presented and produced by Team Innovation, will be next be held in Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chandigarh between April and May of 2025.

The Delhi show was nothing short of a miracle for those who went to get entranced by his music. It wasn’t just a concert—it was an experience that reminded everyone of the timeless power of classical music.

The audience responded with thunderous applause, standing ovations, and moments of silent awe. Many attendees expressed how Rishab’s performance rekindled their love for classical music, while others discovered the emotive depth of the sitar for the very first time.

Born into the legendary Rikhi Ram family, Rishab’s journey with the sitar began at just ten, training under his father, master luthier Sanjay Sharma. His exceptional talent led him to become the youngest and final disciple of Sitar Maestro Pt. Ravi Shankar.

HSBC presents Sitar for Mental Health is promised to music lovers as a unique musical experience where Rishab Rikhiram Sharma blends classical sitar with contemporary influences, creating an immersive and therapeutic journey that celebrates mindfulness, emotional well-being, and the healing power of music.