Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan lost her cool as she attended Manoj Kumar’s post funeral prayer meet. The prayer meeting saw the biggest names of Bollywood industry mark their attendance. As Jaya Bachchan made her way to the venue, she lost her cool when an elderly woman tried to stop her for a picture.

Advertisment

Jaya Bachchan was seen getting visibly upset at being asked for a picture. In a video that is now going viral, a clip shows a woman tapping on her shoulder for her attention. As Jaya turns around to check who it was, on seeing an unfamiliar face and on being asked for a picture, Jaya got angry and shoved her hand away. She also seemed to school her before walking away from the scene.

Not true! says Laapata Ladies writer on allegations of film being copied from Arabic film Burqa City

Netizens side with Jaya this time

Advertisment

While this is not the first time that we have seen Jaya Bachchan in a similar situation, netizens, possibly for a rare first time, found nothing wrong with Jaya’s conduct and found her anger justified. One user commented, “I don’t think she was trying to meet but was trying to click a photo with jaya. Funeral isn’t the right place to click pics. Jaya can also talk politely 🤷🏼‍♀️.” Another fan wrote, “I’m sorry but why on earth would you think that a funeral is an appropriate place to ask for photos?”

Another fan wrote, “People trying to click pics in prayer meet should be kicked out. This time, Jaya is right.”

Advertisment

Manoj Kumar prayer meet was a high-profile occasion

Apart from Jaya Bachchan, several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Farhan Akhtar, Esha Deol, Udit Narayan, Prem Chopra, Sonu Nigam and others, attended Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet.