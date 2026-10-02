/Rami Malek, Simone Ashley, Alia Bhatt: Global stars to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards night in Mumbai

Some of the biggest stars from all over the world will be attending the Earthshot Prize awards night this year. Hosted by Karan Johar, the 2026 Awards Night will take place in Mumbai on November 17, 2026.

Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor, and Simone Ashley will join the Awards Night host, Karan Johar, and Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha, along with 5,000 distinguished guests in Mumbai, for a historic celebration of environmental leadership. More exciting stars who will be part of the Awards Night, sponsored by the Serum Institute of India, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the first time ever, the Awards Night will reach an unprecedented global audience across more than 240 countries and territories in 40+ languages on Prime Video, the exclusive streaming partner, in November.

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Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize drives a decade of environmental action. The Awards Night will celebrate the incredible people at the heart of The Earthshot Prize: scientists, entrepreneurs, community changemakers, indigenous leaders, and young innovators addressing the most urgent challenges facing our planet.

Karan Johar , one of India’s most prominent filmmakers, producers, entrepreneurs, broadcasters, and hosts, said, "To host The Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai is a privilege that fills me with immense pride. Prince William’s vision for The Earthshot Prize has ignited a global movement of hope, innovation, and urgent action, and India, with its boundless creativity and resilience, is the perfect stage for that mission. I’m honored to welcome brilliant minds and bold changemakers whose ideas can reshape our planet’s future. This is more than an awards ceremony; it is a celebration of humanity’s determination to heal the world, and India is ready to shine.”

Sachin Tendulkar , one of the world’s most celebrated cricketers and a longstanding advocate for social causes, said, “Some of the greatest challenges are overcome when people unite with a shared purpose and the determination to make a difference. The Earthshot Prize celebrates people who are doing exactly that for our planet – turning bold ideas into meaningful action. It is inspiring to see innovators from India and around the world developing solutions that can create lasting change. I am thrilled to be part of this special celebration in Mumbai and to recognise those working towards a healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Alia Bhatt said, “The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward. That’s what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined. And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I’m proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they’re doing for all of us.”

Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek said, “We need stories of hope, people who show us that change is possible. The Earthshot Prize Finalists embody this spirit, meeting the urgency of this moment with action. It’s an honour to be in Mumbai to celebrate their outstanding achievements.”

More about The Earthshot Prize

From indigenous and community knowledge through to corporate success stories and AI-powered climate tech, this year’s 15 Earthshot Finalists represent exceptional climate leadership across the globe.

The Awards Night will unveil five winners across five award categories, each receiving a £1 million award to advance or scale their solutions: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.