/Queen Camilla breaks silence on King Charles’ cancer diagnosis: 'That was quite difficult'

Queen Camilla has spoken publicly for the first time about her husband King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that the King, then 75, had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” following a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

During a visit to mark the 30th anniversary of UK cancer charity Maggie’s, the Queen recalled how difficult it was to keep the news a secret in the days before the official announcement.

Charles, 77, is currently the King of Britain and has been actively taking part in all the royal activities.

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Queen Camilla on King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla has spoken publicly about her husband's diagnosis during her visit to mark the 30th anniversary of UK cancer charity Maggie’s.

During her visit, she recalled the time when she visited the centre after Charles was diagnosed with the deadly disease.

“I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after the King being diagnosed. Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult,” Camilla told Maggie’s chief executive Dame Laura Lee.

“I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn’t.”

“Nobody could say anything at the time, that was quite difficult.”

Recalling the time she visited the centre, the Queen shared,''I almost said something but, you know, I felt that it wasn’t the time to say.”

Speaking about how Charles handled the news, Camilla praised his determination, saying,“Look at my husband. Nothing stopped him. He just said, ‘This is my way. I’m going to cope with it.’”

In February 2024, Charles's diagnosis was announced. Months later, in April, he returned to his royal duties.



In Dec 2025, Charles announced that his cancer treatment will be 'reduced' in rare health update.

Appearing in Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer, he shared, "Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," the King said.