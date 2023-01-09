Y2K era point-and-shoot camera trends again with Gen Z influencers

Only generation Z has witnessed the fastest technological development that has ever happened in human history. They are known to machines that talk, robots that cook, and cars that run without fuel. However, for aesthetic images, the woke and extra 'Gen Z' has adapted cameras that go way back!

Known for their unexpected trends, Gen Z has started owning cameras that belong to their childhood. Millennials and generation X, the camera owners in a real sense, find them mundane and boring. But young people love to share blurry and overlit pictures on their social media accounts, pretending they live in a vintage era.

Many new-age influencers like Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid have also started following the trend. But instead of the paparazzi, social media celebs have started uploading these 'fun' images.

Smartphones and generation Z have evolved hand in hand, replacing the need for isolated gadgets like calculators and cameras. But it looks like they will take a break from their smartphones as they have rediscovered 'point and shoot' cameras in old drawers of their house. Camera strings like the Canon Powershot and Kodak EasyShare often pop up at parties and other social events.

Nostalgia for the Y2K era has caught Gen Z. It has spread across social media platforms alongside low-rise pants, velour tracksuits and dresses over denim. Many brands like Abercombie & Fitch and Juicy Couture have benefitted from the trends. So now, the picture quality is poor on purpose.

Modern-day point-and-shoot cameras come with trendy flashiness. But due to their shortage in the market, Gen Z has shifted to thrift stores and e-commerce sites. The search for NIKON COOLPIX has increased by 90 per cent, as per an eBay official.

(With inputs from agencies)