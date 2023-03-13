Worst-dressed celebrities of 95th Academy Awards: Florence Pugh, Rooney & more

Needless to say, the Oscars 2023 aka the 95th Academy Awards' red carpet treated us to some jaw-droppingly stunning looks! The event didn't just celebrate the best in movies but also gave celebrities a chance to show off their styling skills and steal-worthy ensembles. And, like every other year, we also saw some unusual and bizarre outfits on the crimson path.

A few stars failed to impress critics on the Oscars red carpet and leave a mark on fashion aficionados' minds. And, they eventually ended up on our worst-dressed celeb list. Take a look!

Worst-dressed celebrities from the 95th Academy Awards

Cate Blanchett Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Danai Gurira Florence Pugh Rooney Zoë

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Tar, wore an oddly-shaped Louis Vuitton gown that didn't look flattering on her.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Pink tuxedos and suits are somewhat popular on the red carpet, but this satin suit looks anything but appropriate for the crimson path. The bow tie also did little to nothing for this look.

Danai Gurira

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star wore an elegant Jason Wu gown for the award ceremony. The outfit featured an elevated, raw-edged bust line. While critics fell in love with the ensemble, many didn't like the choice of her hairdo, which even triggered a meme-fest online.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh reached the award ceremony as a presenter. Dressed in a 19th-century-style gown, the actress posed for the paps before entering the Dolby theatre. The choice of her ensemble, her hairstyle and her makeup left many disappointed.

Rooney

Rooney completely missed the mark with this awkward white dress that had a weird train on the back. While critics love a minimalistic look, this tulle wrap dress didn't meet their expectations.

Zoë

Avatar star Zoë, 44, opted for a lacy dress that someone would wear more like a nightgown than at the Academy Awards red carpet.

