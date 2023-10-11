World Sight Day 2023: 10 tips for eye health and maintaining good eyesight

Regular Eye Check-ups: Make it a habit to schedule comprehensive eye examinations at least once a year, even if you don't wear glasses. Regular check-ups can help identify potential issues early and prevent severe eye conditions.

Balanced Diet: Ensure your diet is rich in essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, as well as minerals such as zinc and selenium. These nutrients support eye health and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Protective Eyewear: Shield your eyes from harmful sunlight by wearing sunglasses that block 100 per cent of UVA and UVB rays. Safety goggles are essential in environments where there's a risk of eye injury, like construction sites or laboratories.

Digital Eye Strain Awareness: Combat digital eye strain by practising the 20-20-20 rule when using digital devices. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to focus on something 20 feet away. This reduces the strain caused by prolonged screen time.

Quit Smoking: Smoking is associated with cataracts, macular degeneration, and optic nerve damage. Quitting not only benefits your overall health but also significantly reduces the risk of vision-related problems.

Manage Health Conditions: Control health conditions like diabetes and hypertension, which can lead to diabetic retinopathy and hypertensive retinopathy, both of which can cause vision impairment.

Stay Hydrated: Maintain proper hydration to ensure good circulation, including to the eyes. Consume an adequate amount of water daily to maintain optimal eye health.

Eye-Friendly Workplace: If you spend extended hours on a computer, ensure proper lighting and adjust your screen's position to minimise glare. An ergonomic chair and desk setup can also reduce eye strain.

Adequate Sleep: Quality sleep allows your eyes to rest and rejuvenate. Lack of sleep can lead to dry eyes, blurred vision, and other eye discomforts.