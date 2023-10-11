World Sight Day 2023: 10 tips for eye health and maintaining good eyesight
World Sight Day, observed annually on the second Thursday of October, serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of good vision and the need for global awareness about eye health. Our eyes are precious, enabling us to perceive the world in all its beauty.
To commemorate this significant day, let's explore 10 essential tips for maintaining good eyesight and ensuring a clearer, brighter future for everyone.
Regular Eye Check-ups: Make it a habit to schedule comprehensive eye examinations at least once a year, even if you don't wear glasses. Regular check-ups can help identify potential issues early and prevent severe eye conditions.
Balanced Diet: Ensure your diet is rich in essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, as well as minerals such as zinc and selenium. These nutrients support eye health and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.
Protective Eyewear: Shield your eyes from harmful sunlight by wearing sunglasses that block 100 per cent of UVA and UVB rays. Safety goggles are essential in environments where there's a risk of eye injury, like construction sites or laboratories.
Digital Eye Strain Awareness: Combat digital eye strain by practising the 20-20-20 rule when using digital devices. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to focus on something 20 feet away. This reduces the strain caused by prolonged screen time.
Quit Smoking: Smoking is associated with cataracts, macular degeneration, and optic nerve damage. Quitting not only benefits your overall health but also significantly reduces the risk of vision-related problems.
Manage Health Conditions: Control health conditions like diabetes and hypertension, which can lead to diabetic retinopathy and hypertensive retinopathy, both of which can cause vision impairment.
Stay Hydrated: Maintain proper hydration to ensure good circulation, including to the eyes. Consume an adequate amount of water daily to maintain optimal eye health.
Eye-Friendly Workplace: If you spend extended hours on a computer, ensure proper lighting and adjust your screen's position to minimise glare. An ergonomic chair and desk setup can also reduce eye strain.
Adequate Sleep: Quality sleep allows your eyes to rest and rejuvenate. Lack of sleep can lead to dry eyes, blurred vision, and other eye discomforts.
Know Your Family History: Some eye conditions, such as glaucoma and macular degeneration, have a genetic component. Understanding your family history can help you and your eye care professional monitor your eye health more effectively.
Incorporating these tips into your daily routine can significantly contribute to preserving your eyesight. World Sight Day serves as a reminder that our vision is a gift that must be cherished and protected.
(With inputs from Dr Gopal S Pillai, Clinical Professor, Head of Opthalmology and Dr Anil Radhakrishnan, Consultant and Clinical Associate Professor, Ophthalmology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi)
Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.
