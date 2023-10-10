Breast cancer in 30s and 40s: What young women should be aware of | Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is no longer solely an affliction of the elderly or those over 40. A surprising shift has occurred, with an increasing number of younger women in their 20s and 30s being diagnosed with breast cancer. This trend is not confined to India; it is a global concern that presents new challenges in diagnosis, treatment, and post-treatment care for this age group.

Traditionally, guidelines have recommended breast cancer screening starting at age 40. However, the current landscape demands a reassessment of our approach to detection and management for younger populations.

The belief that cancer is an unlikely cause of health issues in younger age groups often leads to delayed diagnoses, as both patients and physicians may not consider it a possibility.

In many cases, physicians tend to consider more common diagnoses when patients present with breast lumps, often not even contemplating cancer.

It is imperative that we shift our mindset and maintain a higher level of suspicion when individuals, especially young women, present with breast lumps.

Thorough evaluation, including clinical examination, imaging, and possibly histopathological tests, should be pursued before determining the need for surveillance or further treatment.

"Breast cancer cases in younger populations tend to be diagnosed at later stages and exhibit less favourable molecular characteristics, often being hormone receptor-negative and HER2-positive, making them more aggressive and placing them in a less favourable prognosis group. Additionally, fertility considerations become crucial, particularly as women are marrying later, having fewer children, and breastfeeding less. Preserving fertility options like oocyte or embryo preservation should be discussed, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their future," says Dr Sushruta Mysore Shankar, Consultant Breast Surgery and Surgical Oncology, Sparsh Hospital.

It's vital to emphasise that breast cancer is a concern for women of all ages, including adolescents and teenagers. Raising awareness and understanding of breast cancer from a young age equips individuals to discuss their health with healthcare professionals confidently.

"Starting at age 20, monthly breast self-examinations are essential. At 40, annual mammograms become mandatory. In the interim, a clinical examination by a healthcare provider every three years is crucial because not all issues are detectable through self-examination. Clinicians are often better equipped to identify problems that patients might overlook, and additional tools like ultrasounds can enhance detection rates. Early detection remains the most effective tool we have for successful breast cancer treatment," adds the medical expert.

As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the month of October, let us recognise that breast cancer affects women of all ages and commit to better equipping young women with the knowledge and tools they need to protect their health.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

