World Elephant Day: Dia Mirza recalls first meet with the gentle giants

This World Elephant Day, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to talk about the adorable animals which must be protected and cared for deeply. She remembers fondly her visit with some playful and naughty rescued elephants who kept trying to untie her laces! Adorable.

Dia wrote about the importance of protecting forests and natural habitats, to maintain an equilibrium for the rest of the creatures we share our planet Earth with. Talking about the familial bonds seen in elephants, she described them as gentle, soft and empathetic creatures.

She urged everyone to support organisations that help such rescue causes.

Dia Mirza is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development and has been vocal for causes related to nature and wildlife.