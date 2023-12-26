Winter Foods for Fertility: Expert Shares Foods That Help Reproductive System

While it is debatable, many medical experts believe that conceiving in the winters are harder than the summer months, at least in areas where the cold comes once a year. This is particularly because the human body takes time to adjust to changing temperatures and with change in seasons, also our food variety changes, exposure to sun changes. This leads to lesser nutrition being absorbed by our bodies, less vitamins and minerals, resulting in fertility issues. While food is not the only reason why we face fertility issues, it surely comprises a major chunk.

Dr Aswati Nair, Fertility Specialist at the Nova IVF Fertility spoke exclusively about the impact of winters on human health, particularly in terms of reproduction. She explains why it's crucial to support your reproductive system and feed your body during this time if you're planning a family or trying to get pregnant.

She suggests small changes like consuming seasonal produce, consuming healthy fats, increasing vitamin D levels, emphasising on fibre in the diet and drinking enough water can affect a huge change. Among the cutbacks, she suggests that we reduce the dependency on processed and sugary meals.

Here are some foods that can help:

Citrus Fruits: Fruits with high levels of vitamin C, such as oranges, pomegranates, grapefruits, and lemons, preserve sperm from oxidative damage and function as antioxidants, which may enhance fertility. Additionally, vitamin C aids in iron absorption, promoting optimal reproductive health in both men and women.

Root Vegetables: Vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, and parsnips are abundant in beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential for reproductive health, supporting the development of healthy eggs and sperm.

Pumpkin Seeds: These little yet strong seeds are rich in zinc, magnesium, and vitamin K. Magnesium is necessary for the synthesis of cellular energy, the maintenance of the progesterone and oestrogen balance, and the promotion of sleep. In order to maintain healthy bones, vitamin K1 is essential for blood coagulation and calcium absorption. It has long been recognised that zinc promotes sperm health.

Dark Leafy Greens: Vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with folate, a crucial nutrient for both men and women aiming to conceive. Folate helps in DNA synthesis and is essential for healthy fetal development. Additionally, these vegetables offer an array of essential nutrients and antioxidants, fostering a favorable environment for reproductive function.

Fatty Fish: Omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for reproductive health, are abundant in cold-water fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines. These fatty acids contribute to improved blood flow, potentially enhancing fertility by aiding in the development of healthy sperm and promoting regular menstrual cycles in women. Also, Omega-3s found in fatty fish may play a role in reducing inflammation and supporting overall reproductive function.