Superfoods for super moms: Nutrient-rich diet plans for postpartum recovery

Postpartum recovery can take months for some, while years for others. The deciding factor is usually the care given to the mother in the first stage after delivery which is worldwide rightly called the fourth trimester. One of the most important factors that greatly aids in a mother’s recovery from childbirth is the post-pregnancy nutrition. A new mother's diet should contain all the necessary nutrients and vitamins just as it was throughout pregnancy.

The new mother's body not only has to provide for the baby with milk but also bounce back for the sake of the woman. Knowing what to eat and what to avoid gives the infant the nutrition they need while also assisting in energy restoration for the mother. If you are someone who needs postpartum care personally or know someone who needs it within your circle, here are some nutritious food choices to incorporate in your diet, as recommended by Dr Nisha, Consultant Dietician and Nutritionist at Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon.

1. Moringa

Mothers are advised to take moringa leaves as soon as possible after giving birth. Together with a variety of other nutrients and minerals including calcium, iron, and protein, they are known to include healthy amounts of vitamins A, B, and C. To incorporate fresh moringa leaves into your diet, you can add them to soups, fried vegetables, and other dishes.

2. Ragi or Finger Millet

Finger millet also known as ragi in India, is high in iron and calcium and can improve your health. Finger millet is particularly beneficial for lactose-intolerant people as it helps restore strength after childbirth and provides necessary nutrients. You can consume it either in the form of rotis or porridge.

3. Dalia

Dalia has a tonne of health advantages. Made from broken wheat, Dalia has a high nutritional content and is easily digested. It is thought to be among the finest foods for energy levels because of its high fibre content.

4. Fruits & Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables (raw and unprocessed) come at the top of every nutrition diet chart for obvious reasons. For a postpartum diet too, fruits and vegetables are your best bet. Vegetables are full of nutrients, fibre, and vitamins that help support digestive health, boost energy, prevent constipation, and are excellent for nursing mothers.

5. Soaked Nuts

Packed with vital minerals like iron, calcium, and zinc, as well as vitamins K and B – nuts are another nutritional powerhouse. They're a good source of protein and important fatty acids as well. In addition to being incredibly nutritious, nuts are also thought to be lactogenic.

6. Black Sesame Seeds

These small flat seeds are rich in calcium, iron, copper, magnesium, and phosphorus. All these nutrients may be found in black sesame seeds which makes them good for restoring the body's supply of essential minerals. Controlling bowel movements is another common benefit associated with black sesame seeds.

7. Edible Gum

Gondh, also known as edible gum or acacia gum, holds significant nutritional value, particularly beneficial for pregnant women. Rich in calcium, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, it aids in strengthening bones, supporting foetal development, and boosting overall immunity. Consuming it during pregnancy can help alleviate common issues like joint pain, promote healthy digestion, and contribute to the mother's overall well-being. Its natural properties make it a valuable addition to a balanced diet, offering pregnant women a wholesome and nourishing supplement to support their health and the growth of their unborn child.