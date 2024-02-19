Alexei Navalny’s death: What is sudden death syndrome?

Sudden death syndrome (SDS) is when death unexpectedly occurs from natural causes within an hour of the onset of symptoms, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

SDS and sudden cardiac death (SCD), also referred to as sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), are terms that people may use interchangeably.

SCD refers to death from heart failure that occurs within an hour of any cardiovascular etiology.

SDS and SCD have lately become interchangeable terms. While many different diseases can lead to a fatal chain reaction in the body, SCD is a common cause.

A major review published in the year 2022 found that up to 73% of unforeseen deaths are related to cardiovascular problems. This is contrasted with other illnesses such as intracerebral hemorrhage, asthma, and epilepsy.

There isn't a set list of symptoms when it comes to SDS. Since SDS is not a single sickness or ailment, the underlying cause can have a major impact on any symptoms that may exist.

Subtle warning indicators of different illnesses that can cause SDS may exist. For instance, a person may misdiagnose symptoms of cerebral aneurysm for common pain like a severe headache or stiff neck.

Causes of SDS

The body goes through many recognised and unknown mechanisms that can lead to SDS. However, cardiovascular disease is a significant factor, according to Medical News Today.

SADS and coronary artery disease are two of the most prevalent underlying causes. Up to 80% of deaths from sickle cell disease may be caused by coronary artery disease. A large-scale cohort research found that 53% of SCD cases that were evaluated had SADS.

Risk factors for SDS

The multitude of diseases that might cause SDS means that each risk factor is unique.

Because SCD is the most common cause of SDS, its risk factors are heavy alcohol consumption, tobacco use, physical inactivity, obesity, high blood pressure, and a family history of SCD among others.

Steps for prevention

SDS may be prevented through chronic disease management and changes in lifestyle.

For instance, medical interventions and lifestyle changes can lower the risk of cardiovascular events in those who are at high risk.