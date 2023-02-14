What is Galentine's Day? History, significance and how to celebrate it - All you need to know

Galentine's Day 2023: On Galentine's Day, which falls on 13 February every year, women traditionally gather together with their friends for a day of fun activities, gift exchanges, and a general celebration of their bond. It was popularized by the television show "Parks and Recreation" and has since become a cultural phenomenon. Some popular activities include brunch, spa treatments, movie nights, or simply spending quality time together.

Galentine's Day is a way to recognize and appreciate the importance of female friendships and the support and love that they provide. It's a reminder to cherish these relationships and to take time to celebrate the meaningful connections we have with the women in our lives.

Galentine's Day 2023: Here are some ways to celebrate Galentine's Day with your female friends

1. Host a brunch: Gather your friends and have a potluck brunch, complete with mimosas and your favourite breakfast foods.

2. Plan a spa day: Book a spa day or host an at-home spa party, complete with face masks, massages, and manicures.

3. Go on a shopping trip: Plan a shopping trip or organize a clothing swap with your friends.

4. Have a movie or TV show marathon: Choose your favourite movies or TV shows and binge-watch them with your friends.

5. Host a game night: Play board games, cards, or video games with your friends.

6. Get creative: Have a crafting day where you make DIY projects, paint, or draw together.

7. Take a fitness class: Sign up for a fitness class, such as yoga or dance, or go for a group run or hike.

8. Give each other thoughtful gifts: Exchange gifts that celebrate your friendship, such as personalized jewellery, photo albums, or hand-written notes.