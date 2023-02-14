ugc_banner

What is Galentine's Day? History, significance and how to celebrate it - All you need to know

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Galentine's Day is a holiday that takes place on 13 February, a day before Valentine's Day, and is a celebration of female friendship. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Galentine's Day 2023: Galentine's Day is a holiday that takes place on 13 February, a day before Valentine's Day, and is a celebration of female friendship. It was popularized by the television show "Parks and Recreation" and has since become a cultural phenomenon.

Galentine's Day 2023: On Galentine's Day, which falls on 13 February every year, women traditionally gather together with their friends for a day of fun activities, gift exchanges, and a general celebration of their bond. It was popularized by the television show "Parks and Recreation" and has since become a cultural phenomenon. Some popular activities include brunch, spa treatments, movie nights, or simply spending quality time together.

Galentine's Day is a way to recognize and appreciate the importance of female friendships and the support and love that they provide. It's a reminder to cherish these relationships and to take time to celebrate the meaningful connections we have with the women in our lives.

Galentine's Day 2023: Here are some ways to celebrate Galentine's Day with your female friends

1. Host a brunch: Gather your friends and have a potluck brunch, complete with mimosas and your favourite breakfast foods.

2. Plan a spa day: Book a spa day or host an at-home spa party, complete with face masks, massages, and manicures.

3. Go on a shopping trip: Plan a shopping trip or organize a clothing swap with your friends.

4. Have a movie or TV show marathon: Choose your favourite movies or TV shows and binge-watch them with your friends.

5. Host a game night: Play board games, cards, or video games with your friends.

6. Get creative: Have a crafting day where you make DIY projects, paint, or draw together.

7. Take a fitness class: Sign up for a fitness class, such as yoga or dance, or go for a group run or hike.

8. Give each other thoughtful gifts: Exchange gifts that celebrate your friendship, such as personalized jewellery, photo albums, or hand-written notes.

Ultimately, the most important part of celebrating Galentine's Day is spending quality time with your female friends and showing them how much you appreciate their friendship and support.

RELATED

Valentine’s Day 2023: Share 143 Wishes, Images, Messages, Love Quotes and Status. What is the meaning 143?

Renowned painter Lalitha Lajmi, sister of Guru Dutt, dead at 90

UK Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for Covid again, cancels visits

Topics