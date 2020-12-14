Watch: Lucky Ali woo the crowd with 'O Sanam' in Goa at an impromptu gig

Lucky Ali Photograph:( Twitter )
Actor Nafisa Ali who also happens to be in Goa shared a clip of Lucky Ali singing on Instagram.
Lucky Ali is back on the internet as his clip goes viral as the ‘O Sanam’ singer crooned his popular number in Goa.
In a gig that took place in Goa, Lucky Ali was seen playing guitar and singing to the 90s hit song as the crowd had a meltdown and couldn't stop cheering him.
Looking visibly old as he sports a skull cap and has a white beard, Lucky Ali has not lost his singing charm though.
Actor Nafisa Ali who also happens to be in Goa shared a clip of his on Instagram. She said that the impromptu live gig was at Arambol, Garden of Dreams, Goa.
Lucky Ali was a hit sensation in the 90s as he gave some hit numbers like O Sanam, EK Pal ka Jeena, Aa bhi Jaa and many other melodies.His father, Mehmood, was a popular Hindi film actor as he appeared in several comic roles.