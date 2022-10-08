Wait, what? Balenciaga now has luxury potato chips bag in their collection

If you think you have seen everything fashion has to offer, ponder again! Not even in your wildest dreams, you would have thought that Spanish luxury fashion brand Balenciaga will collaborate with the famous US company Lay's for a bag collection. But guess what? They did and took the internet by storm.

After going viral for their destroyed sneakers and trash pouch, Balenciaga is now making waves on the internet for their potato chips bag, which looks exactly like some of the most popular flavours of Lay's.

Making its debut at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, the chip bag installed itself in the accessory category earlier this week. Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia also gave a closer look at the chip bags via a social media post on Thursday and netizens have a thing or two to say about it.

One user commented, "Nott for everyone!! Personally i don't like it. Im soooo curious what Anna Wintour thinks about those bags. If i had to guess. It would be something like "the world is coming to an end" haha. (sic)" Another said, "This brand became for sure a social experiment. (sic)" And, one user wrote, "It would look cool on the runway. (sic)" Check it out below.

In another post, Demna shared a video, in which the model can be seen holding the potato chips bag in his hand. "I hate boxes and labels. That’s how I’ve felt all my life, and I feel like I’ve been punched in the face for being who I am. That’s what society and the internet does. They make up boxes. You have to continue walking and standing up for who you are and defending that," the post read. Check it out below.

Also read: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Major highlights

The luxury brand recently made headlines for selling earrings that looked like shoe laces for a whopping $261. Their large trash bag pouch is priced at $1,790.